Many thanks to Albemarle County for the current improvements to Darden Towe Park. The road resurfacing and parking lot expansion look great; the grass is freshly cut, and ball-field structure improvements still have the petrichor of fresh wood.

SEALTeam PT worked out there on Aug. 29, and it was most enjoyable.

John H. Post

Albemarle County

