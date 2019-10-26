This week, the shucked shell collection point for the Charlottesville-area oyster shell recycling program, affiliated with the Virginia Commonwealth University Rice Rivers Center since 2013, has been relocated to the McIntire Recycling Center.

Along with the thanks to long-time participating restaurants, special kudos need to go to Carolyn O’Neal, the local volunteer coordinator, and to Cole’s Import Specialist auto service. Free of cost, Cole’s has graciously provided an oyster shell collection point for the past six years. It is the Cole’s move to a new location that has prompted the current relocation.

Speaking for all of those involved, we wish to express our gratitude to this Belmont auto service shop for its many years of support for this Chesapeake Bay clean-up program.

Doug DeGood

Drene DeGood

Albemarle County

