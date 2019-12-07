Thank you to University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and the Board of Visitors for committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. I have worked at UVa for 20 years. For the first time, I feel I truly belong.
Climate change is my guiding light. Every day, I decide where to invest my energy, time and money by asking: “How does this create a better climate future?”
As a scientist, I study climate change and teach about it. I support local, state, national and international institutions as they forge their climate strategies. I engage as a citizen.
I also worry — when I am in front of 300 undergraduates describing the path we are on and when I look at my own children across the dinner table. All our children will live their entire lives facing the consequences of our actions over the coming decade. UVa’s goal begins to tip the balance in their favor.
In class a few weeks ago, I described how it took 10,000 years to warm up from the last ice age — a minimum of 20 generations for a tree species that lives 500 years. That’s plenty of time to adjust.
Right now, climate change of similar magnitude is happening in 200 years, within the lifetime of one tree. How can it possibly adjust?
I looked out at my class. A lump rose in my throat and I said, “You are the saplings.” Thankfully, the metaphor is not perfect; humans can move. We can move mountains. We must. And we will.
I recently spoke to my son’s eighth-grade class. They asked me what would happen if we don’t do something. Standing before them, I paused. Many of them will live to see 2100, the endpoint for most climate model projections. They might see entire summers in Charlottesville with temperatures over 95°F, up to three feet of sea level rise on our coast, and devastating floods such as the one that killed two people in Albemarle County a couple years ago. Possibly much worse — disruption to our economy, food shortages, climate refugees and conflict. I told them it could be bad, but we still have time.
For them, and for all our children, a better climate future means moving away from fossil fuels beginning now. Because of leadership from President Ryan and the Board of Visitors, UVa is starting down that path. Thank you.
Deborah Lawrence
Charlottesville
References:
https://admin-newyork1.bloxcms.com/dailyprogress.com/tncms/admin/action/main/preview/site/opinion/opinion-commentary-virginia-s-heat-climbs-while-its-leaders-nap/article_11cfffa8-68c0-11e7-94a5-276d4c06bcce.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.