I was surprised and happy to see the headline in the Nov. 17 Daily Progress: “UVa to return 21-gun salute at Veterans Day ceremony.”
In this day of a volunteer Army, most youths have little appreciation and knowledge of our veterans and the sacrifices they have made. Many of the men and women who have served were once 18- to 22-year-olds and the same age of today’s college students.
I am proud to be a son and son-in-law of Col. Patrick J. Donohoe and Lt. Col. Alvin Ash, respectively. Both served during World War II, Korea and Vietnam. My father received a Purple Heart for his service in Korea and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Both my father and father-in-law were honored with honor guards and a three-volley salute at their funerals.
I thank Albemarle County, Charlottesville and Westminster Canterbury for allowing the honor guard and volley salute for my father-in law in July.
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan did the right thing in admitting the mistake and reinstating the salute next year for Veterans Day. Let us continue, in the words of Abraham Lincoln, to give “Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country’s cause.”
Patrick J. Donohoe Jr.
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.