Our Western Albemarle senior had his graduation ceremony on May 19, and it was wonderful. The Western Albemarle High School staff is to be commended for creatively celebrating his achievement and for making memories worthy of it. Well done, WAHS!
There have been many examples of the Albemarle County Public Schools creatively dealing with the pandemic, and I hope they continue. We can anticipate there will be a COVID-19 spike this winter, so I hope they will make maximum use of the time they have with the students in the fall. Utilizing every possible day for instruction in the fall, eliminating holidays and delaying workdays and professional days could enable them to add substantially to the winter break when flu and virus season is peaking. Heck, taking January off might be feasible if spring break were moved to that month.
I truly believe the new normal won’t look much like what we enjoyed in the past, and pre-action is a whole lot better than reaction.
Larry Neal
Albemarle County
