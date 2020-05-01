An eloquent letter to the editor published on April 30 (One hit several misses on UVa logos,” The Daily Progress) describes the new Cavalier logos as moving from a “timeless and sophisticated esthetic” to one that is “busy” and “overly complicated.”

Fair enough. But it seems a bit superficial to argue about the design of the Cavalier logo and not raise a far more fundamental issue: why a modern, progressive university would want to continue identifying with the royalist Cavaliers of the 17th century, who, during the English Civil War, fought against Parliament for the consolidation of power within the monarchy, the repression of religious freedom, and the suppression of free-market reforms.

It’s true that many residents of Virginia at the time supported this elitist, reactionary cadre. But isn’t it well past time for more than a change in just the design of the university’s logos?

Gerry Bishop

Albemarle County

Tags

Load comments