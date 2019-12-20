The president puts America at grave risk

Donald Trump betrayed our country and is an imminent risk to our national security. This president is corrupt and may well be operating outside the law.

He is subverting democracy for personal gain and strengthening Russia. He is assisting our gravest geopolitical rival in re-organizing the world order against our nation’s interests. If, after the mountains of evidence provided in the Mueller Report and the House Intelligence Committee hearings, a member of Congress refuses to support impeachment, it is for purely base political reasons.

Each and every member of Congress who fails our nation in this hour of need is an enemy of truth, freedom and the U.S. Impeachment is the Constitution’s remedy for a corrupt POTUS.

Sallie Ross

Albemarle County

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments