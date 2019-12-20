The president puts America at grave risk
Donald Trump betrayed our country and is an imminent risk to our national security. This president is corrupt and may well be operating outside the law.
He is subverting democracy for personal gain and strengthening Russia. He is assisting our gravest geopolitical rival in re-organizing the world order against our nation’s interests. If, after the mountains of evidence provided in the Mueller Report and the House Intelligence Committee hearings, a member of Congress refuses to support impeachment, it is for purely base political reasons.
Each and every member of Congress who fails our nation in this hour of need is an enemy of truth, freedom and the U.S. Impeachment is the Constitution’s remedy for a corrupt POTUS.
Sallie Ross
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.