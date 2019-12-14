I very much applaud the Dec. 8 editorial ("Democrats should back redistricting reform," The Daily Progress) in full support of swift enactment of non-partisan legislative districting in our commonwealth of Virginia.
The editorial calling out as hypocritical those General Assembly Democrats now quibbling about the proposed non-partisan districting constitutional amendment is right on target.
All citizens should be deeply disturbed by remarks and perhaps maneuvers, within days of their electoral success, by some key incoming Democratic leaders, show a hypocritical step-back from passing the necessary constitutional amendment — this session – to put the final question before the voters come next November.
Any equivocating about legislative imperfection at this critical point in time is duplicitous at a minimum. The legislation is perhaps not perfect. Perfect is the enemy of good. Good is removing partisan self-interest from the essential process of how we elect women and men who represent us.
I have been a strong Democrat since I was 20 years old. I have voted for, and contributed to, Democrats consistently, albeit not universally. I worked for a Democratic U.S. congressman, two Democratic governors and a Democratic mayor. Not to pass the necessary amendment as approved in the “first reading” in the 2019 regular session — unanimously in the Senate and with bipartisan support (83-15) in the House of Delegates — would be a total betrayal of what’s left of the public trust in our electoral system. I expect the Democratic majorities in both chambers to swiftly approve the “second reading” of this essential electoral reform, period.
This past year, every senator voted “aye” and virtually all our Central Virginia delegates did likewise. They and all our newly elected legislators should vote “aye” in the 2020 session to send the matter to us voters for final approval.
Timothy Hulbert
Albemarle County
