We are in a 15-day shutdown, and we have largely embraced this strategy to “flatten the curve.” As we approach the end of this initial period, many are asking, “When will life return to some semblance of normalcy?”
People at every level of government, health care providers, and industry are doing their jobs to keep others safe and to limit deaths. COVID-19 is deadly serious and its potential impact should not be minimized. However, we should evaluate the current nationwide shelter-in-place strategy versus an alternative approach as a next step.
I strongly believe that we can’t continue the current strategy beyond a month or maybe two. Without a doubt, we are witnessing the greatest economic blow since the Great Depression. What kind of economy will exist in just a few months’ time? How many lives will be lost as a result of the unintended human miseries of an ongoing shelter-in-place strategy?
An alternative next-step strategy could look something like this:
» Least vulnerable people — go back to work, honoring best practices of hygiene and social distancing.
» Most vulnerable people — follow even stricter shelter-in-place protocols, with the rest of society serving them in a way that’s never been done before. Government should provide some level of income for those who need it. Regularly deliver groceries and supplies; local communities, led by churches, food pantries, and other service organizations will rise up to deliver and provide for other needs.
» Every organization — provide more workers to fanatically sanitize. Enforce social distancing.
» Families — continue to cancel discretionary group events, limit shopping to one time per week, and isolate vulnerable members.
With the enormous efforts from all to flatten the curve, hopefully we’ll soon be in a position to declare victory and proceed with our lives, cautiously. For most of us, this is the greatest challenge of our generation. We need to respond with courage, optimism, and prayer.
Paul Charles Hvidding
Greene County
