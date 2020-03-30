An AK-47 is a toy in the same way a football lets you play the sport. No one needs an AK-47; it is just fun to own and shoot.
You can’t really hunt with it — if you’re a sportsman. If you are a bad shot, it helps you.
If you defended your house with it, shooting through walls, you couldn’t afford the repair bills afterward.
For certain, it won’t defend you against the government. First, they don’t really care enough about you and me to come get us. Second, if they did, they’d send armored SWAT teams, tear gas, tanks and an exploding drone, making an AK-47 like a knife in a gun fight.
Bottom line: An AK-47 is a toy we own for our amusement. The cost of our toy in the hands of wrongdoers is the mass killing of children in schools, movie theater-goers and concert crowds. If we, or our loved ones, are caught in the front of a crazy guy with an AK-47, we’d likely think we paid too high a price for demanding the freedom to buy a toy.
Donald Montagna
Madison County
