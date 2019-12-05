In his Nov. 23 Daily Progress column, “Israel has right to ancient land,” Cal Thomas makes the following claim: The European Union’s “hatred of Israel goes back to the shameless days of Nazi anti-Semitism and is now resurging.”
What connection the EU has to Israel’s settlement dilemma confounds me, since that organization did not exist during the Nazi era. It was created years after World War II to help Europe recover from the ravages of war, and it evolved into a values-based economic community that has prevented a return to blood-and-soil nationalism. To this day, it continues to flourish and grow in membership.
I know of no evidence that it intends to undermine Israel’s peace or stability, even though — as Mr. Thomas posits — it requires “goods from illegal settlements in the Israeli-occupied territories to be labeled as such.”
I can but wonder what motivates this columnist to promote such unsubstantiated claims and opinions. Ignorance of history might be the reason.
Florence Schmitt
Albemarle County
