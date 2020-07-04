I want to give a big thank you to the members of the Charlottesville Fire Department.
On the afternoon of June 28, I received a call for help from a Charlottesville resident. I am a transporter for the Wildlife Center of Virginia, and the caller thought I could help rescue a bird that was slowing choking herself to death. She had a piece of bird netting around her neck, and it was caught on a branch right below her nest. She could just reach a small branch on which to rest, but she was in trouble. After calls to several places trying to get help, the resident called me thinking if I had a truck, I might be able to reach the bird. Upon arriving, I knew immediately that we were definitely going to need a bigger truck! I called the Charlottesville Fire Department and spoke to the shift commander on duty. He explained that they would be limited in what they could do, but that he was willing to send a truck and try.
That’s when the crew of Truck #9 arrived. They were all very professional, and you could tell that they really hoped they could rescue this little bird. After extending the ladder, they had about 6 inches to spare and they freed the bird. The bird is now receiving treatment at WCV.
Once again, a big thank you to the Charlottesville Fire Department, the shift commander on duty and the crew of Truck #9.
Gail Moore
Albemarle County
