Tracci creates spectacle
In the 48 hours prior to the League of Women Voters’ nonpartisan candidates forum for the Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney race, Robert Tracci created a Donald Trump-esque media spectacle — saying he would not show up to the debate and making bombastic accusations against his opponent.
Prior to the debate, Tracci claimed that progressive groups were planning to bring “the tactics of Charlottesville” to the debate. Such claims sow division between the Charlottesville-Albemarle community, which generally operates as a unit.
Ultimately, the League of Women Voters set up rules to guarantee a civil debate by prohibiting cheering and jeering. The audience-submitted questions were screened by a representative of the League of Women Voters and a representative of the county Republican Party. Law enforcement officers were present.
The rules were aggressively enforced, but Tracci — who petulantly lashed out at his opponent several times over the course of the debate — was sometimes seemingly exempt.
This drawn-out temper tantrum — along with his disturbingly aggressive prosecutorial record in some cases — shows that Robert Tracci does not have the temperament to be the chief prosecutor in Albemarle County.
There are so many reasons to vote for Jim Hingeley: his compassion, his experience as an attorney, and his evidence-backed policy for how to make our community safer for everyone. But Tracci’s performance at the League’s forum — and the vengeful, cruel circus he created to drum up support — give a clear reason not to cast your vote for Robert Tracci on Nov. 5.
Jake Gold
Charlottesville
References:
https://www.nbc29.com/story/41192334/robert-tracci-backs-out-of-candidate-forum-amid-disruption-concerns
https://www.facebook.com/LWVCVA/videos/1034767806713617/{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.