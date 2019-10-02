In today's world, it is rare for a public servant to deliver on campaign commitments. Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci is the exception.

He pledged to restore confidence in the fair administration of justice; prioritize prosecution of violent crime, elderly abuse and crimes against children; enhance the DNA databank; and hold sexual offenders more accountable for their crimes. He delivered on each.

Showing professional judgment, he consulted with the families of Morgan Harrington and Susan Graham. The cases were resolved showing respect to the families’ wishes while also protecting the public. He has focused on the duties for which he was elected, not on media attention.

Tracci played a key role creating the therapeutic mental health court docket, and has increased county participation in drug court, as confirmed to me personally by the assistant director of Offender Aid and Restoration/Jefferson Area Community Corrections. Tracci has prosecuted criminal alien gangs like MS-13, helped establish an elder-abuse task force, increased child victim crimes prosecutions, and successfully worked with me and with Mr. and Mrs. John Graham to enhance the DNA databank via legislation from the General Assembly.

Tracci has kept politics out of the office at a time our community has grown increasingly polarized. I was proud to support Robert Tracci in 2015. As an Albemarle resident with over 46 years of law enforcement experience, I look forward to voting to re-elect him on Nov. 5.

J.E. “Chip” Harding

Albemarle County

References:

https://www.roberttracci.com/my_record

https://www.newsadvance.com/news/local/families-share-feelings-of-grief-gratitude-after-matthew-s-guilty/article_733e62bc-e0ad-11e5-94e8-ffcc04ac48d1.html

https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/new-docket-aims-to-divert-the-mentally-ill-from-jail/article_b0a6cd50-620c-11e8-9741-fb5e935dcfd0.html

https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/fourth-ms--member-sentenced-in-murder/article_4f707938-41ee-11e9-b957-8fe8200c5255.html

https://www.dailyprogress.com/archives/joint-effort-to-tackle-elder-abuse/article_a24ae34c-64d2-50cc-a50d-22b521db68ca.html

https://www.cbs19news.com/content/news/Tracci-launches-re-election-campaign-511797161.html

https://www.wvtf.org/post/virginia-expands-dna-database#stream/0

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments