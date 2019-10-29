Our community has experienced unprecedented division and polarization over the past four years. During this time of upheaval, Albemarle County’s commonwealth’s attorney has shown steadiness, honesty and resolve.
After the events of August 2017, Robert Tracci sought justice, not headlines. He prosecuted Christopher Cantwell, the “crying Nazi, and obtained a conviction that included banning him from Virginia for five years after he pled guilty to assault and battery stemming from the Aug. 11, 2017, events at the University of Virginia Rotunda.
And when activists urged him to bring cases unsupported by the law, he upheld his oath and respected his ethical obligations rather than weaponizing and politicizing his office in a manner that would undermine his office and the ethical obligations of a prosecutor.
Mr. Tracci has upheld his oath to serve the law, not to seek headlines. He knows that a prosecutor should be a law enforcement officer, not a political advocate who would transform prosecutorial discretion into a license to ignore the law. I am grateful for Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci’s principled leadership and look forward to casting my vote for him on Nov. 5.
Madeleine Chandler
Albemarle County
