Tracci stands up for right
In sometimes unexpected moments, public officials are tested. Such was the case last year when activists repeatedly disrupted Albemarle County School Board meetings.
Protesters refused orders to leave a meeting in the Albemarle County conference room. Board members were recipients of insults that have no place in public meetings.
The disruptive tactics of these activists — tactics tolerated in meetings of the Charlottesville City Council — might have settled into a familiar routine in Albemarle County, but Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci did not allow it.
At the next meeting, warnings to protesters were issued to disruptive activists. Those who refused to leave after being ejected were cited with trespass by the Albemarle County Police Department, and prosecuted by Mr. Tracci’s office. The protests subsided and basic order returned.
I am grateful for Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci’s courage and commitment to the law, and for taking steps to protect the dignity of Albemarle County School Board meetings and place the law above the angriest voices in our community. That is why I am voting for his re-election as Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney on Nov. 5.
Jason W. Buyaki
Albemarle County
