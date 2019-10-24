I want to encourage all citizens of Albemarle County to vote for our current commonwealth’s attorney. Robert Tracci is a gentleman who has been very successful in prosecuting crime in our county through hard work, honest and fairness.
On the other hand, his opponent, Jim Hingeley, in his own campaign material emphasizes his work as a trial lawyer representing criminals.
Robert Tracci works every day with the Albemarle County Police Department to protect honest, hardworking residents.
He is superbly qualified to serve another term as commonwealth’s attorney. Please vote for Robert Tracci on Nov. 5.
Peter Easter
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.