I want to encourage all citizens of Albemarle County to vote for our current commonwealth’s attorney. Robert Tracci is a gentleman who has been very successful in prosecuting crime in our county through hard work, honest and fairness.

On the other hand, his opponent, Jim Hingeley, in his own campaign material emphasizes his work as a trial lawyer representing criminals.

Robert Tracci works every day with the Albemarle County Police Department to protect honest, hardworking residents.

He is superbly qualified to serve another term as commonwealth’s attorney. Please vote for Robert Tracci on Nov. 5.

Peter Easter

Albemarle County

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments