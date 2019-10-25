Tracci understands CA’s role
Albemarle County voters have a clear choice for commonwealth’s attorney (the county’s chief prosecutor) on Nov. 5.
The commonwealth’s attorney’s job in each county and city is to enforce those laws enacted by the Virginia legislature.
The process has worked this way for over 200 years.
Robert Tracci understands that the role of chief prosecutor is to enforce the laws, and for the past four years he has performed that job with fairness and compassion.
His opponent, Jim Hingeley, has over 40 years experience as a defense attorney and public defender, but none as a prosecutor. In one of his campaign ads he states, “I am running to change the criminal justice system” and he goes on to say in the same ad, “If I am elected, I can start making changes on day one.”
It is clear from his campaign that is exactly what he wants to do: as the commonwealth’s attorney in Albemarle County, unilaterally make changes to the criminal justice system in Albemarle County. Imagine if all 120 commonwealth’s attorneys in Virginia had his approach. There would be no uniformity in the enforcement of criminal justice in Virginia.
Having been the commonwealth’s attorney for Albemarle County from 1992 through 2007, I know how important it is that the person in the job understands it and will enforce the law. Albemarle County does not need someone who has his own agenda of change.
Robert Tracci is the clear choice. Please vote for Robert on Nov. 5.
Jim Camblos
Albemarle County
