Each commonwealth’s attorney takes an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and Virginia. Robert Tracci kept this commitment when he asked to assess the legal and public safety consequences of our jail stopping notification to immigration authorities before the release of criminal aliens subject to federal review.

Ending pre-release notification to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would limit the enforcement of federal law. Albemarle citizens do not support turning our jail into a taxpayer-funded sanctuary for criminal non-citizens. Nor do they support efforts to smear, demonize and denigrate federal law enforcement officers sworn to uphold their oath. I know this, because I am an Albemarle County resident who recently retired after 33-plus years of federal and state service.

Albemarle County needs a commonwealth’s attorney like Robert Tracci who upholds the law, supports community safety and represents all residents, not just the angriest or loudest.

Larry Cosme

Albemarle County

