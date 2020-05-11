True leadership required
The office of the president of the United States requires a person who is honest, has a strong moral compass, is ethical, and serves the people. These are all traits of leadership. We require a leader who we can look up to and trust that everything he or she does is in the best interest of our nation and its citizens.
Leadership is a trait that is taught to us in the military. A leader is one who can balance position power with personal power, for it’s a combination of both.
If a person in a position of leadership is inconsistent and blames others for his mistakes, that is failure.
Put politics aside for a moment. Be honest with yourself to help you decide who reflects the best of both leadership traits. Who will be genuinely interested in representing who we are as a county and a people? Will the person under consideration exercise only position power, which is the authoritarian trait of a dictator?
Decide if he or she reflects the leadership traits of honesty, integrity, respect; delegates power; trusts subordinates; makes decisions based upon facts and the input and advice of close advisers, others in the administration, Congress (as necessary); builds consensus in decision making; can rebuild great relationships with allies; and will stand ready to support those who assisted in the decision making.
I guarantee that following this advice, you will feel confident you made the right decision, you will sleep soundly, and you will be proud of upholding and honoring your right to vote as provided by our Constitution.
James H. Donahue
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
