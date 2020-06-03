President Trump is continuing his unparalleled attack on the checks and balances that exist to protect our democracy. On May 15, he fired the State Department’s inspector general, one of several inspectors general he has fired in recent months. 

Inspector generals are watchdogs who are charged with conducting oversight of their departments to prevent corruption, abuse, waste and fraud. They are supposed to operate independently and free of political influence to protect the rule of law.

At the time of his termination, the State Department inspector general reportedly was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for allegedly using a political appointee to conduct personal errands for Pompeo and his wife. Pompeo, the subject of the investigation, recommended that the inspector general be removed. 

This is just the latest in a long list of Trump administration officials who have been fired for honestly performing the jobs for which they were hired. 

Dennis S. Rooker

Albemarle County

Reference: https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/15/politics/state-department-inspector-general-fired/index.html 

