Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, is badly wrong in characterizing Trump’s actions as merely “inappropriate” and concluding that obstruction of justice is not impeachable.
The U.S. absolutely needs impeachment and removal of President Trump. It would truly be un-American — it would simply go straight against our core values and democratic principles — to acquit the president on the charges of abuse of power and (especially) his egregious obstruction of justice.
Removing any president from office would be extreme and difficult, and with Trump it seems extra-combustible. But a vote not to remove him would truly be worse.
If the Republican-led U.S. Senate acquits Trump, it will be responsible for breaking our nation’s genius and sacred system of checks and balances. By voting to legitimize Trump’s “absolute immunity” legal argument, the U.S. would literally have an executive branch with absolute power — a president who has to answer to no one and who is completely above the law. And the three branches of government would no longer be co-equal, as designed by our Founding Fathers and as established in our Constitution.
If we as a nation let the president get away with not having to “participate” in congressional oversight, subpoenas or constitutionally established legal actions, and if we allow the president to claim “absolute immunity” from congressional subpoenas and to further claim that Article 2 of the Constitution allows the Executive Branch unlimited authority ... we won’t have a president, we will have a king. Period.
And that is exactly what our Founding Fathers and Revolutionary soldiers and militiamen rejected and rebelled against, when they threw off tyranny and created the greatest country in the history of the planet.
And in all of these ways, that is why impeachment and removal of the current president are absolutely necessary — to preserve our democratic Republic with a legitimate, fully functional system of checks and balances among three co-equal branches of government.
Tim Padalino
Charlottesville
References:
https://www.businessinsider.com/senate-question-answers-trump-impeachment-trial-day-2-live-updates-2020-1
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-lawyers-wont-participate-upcoming-impeachment-hearing-sources/story?id=67420879
