Trump did not protect U.S.
A letter to the editor of April 7, “Trump’s unnerving words” (The Daily Progress), which outlined a true time line of the president’s actions, really made me stop and consider what is actually happening, and I would like to take this premise one step further.
I do not believe President Trump is likely to be blamed for “personally import[ing] the virus from China,” as another letter wondered (The Daily Progress, April 15), but I firmly believe that the president has blood on his hands.
His waffling, delaying tactics, lying, lack of engagement, etc. have meant we have more cases of the virus taking our loved ones, friends, co-workers, etc. Had Trump done his duty and read the various daily briefings from early January onward, he would have seen what was about to happen.
He did not act to protect the citizens of the United States, but rather, in my opinion, acted to protect his position and his re-election possibilities. Had he ordered and stockpiled testing kits and equipment (face masks, personal protective equipment, ventilators, etc.) in late January or early February, we would not have had as many people contracting the disease nor would we have had as many deaths. Better still, he should have referenced the Obama-era pandemic handbook. Federal agencies waited for his direction, and it finally came — but very late.
Not having a national policy forcing all states to have the same rules of distancing and quarantine has caused many additional deaths. As well, the lack of testing has contributed to the number of fatalities, as those carrying the virus but are not sick continued to live their lives normally with many contacts with loved ones, co-workers, etc.
Our nation and democracy are under attack by our own president. Additionally, the citizens are under attack due to his pursuit of personal interests, lack of understanding of how government operates and general ignorance. It is called failure of leadership and lack of moral capacity.
Hopefully, we will have elections replacing Trump with a new president who can actually lead the country with intelligence, conviction and moral courage.
Susan R. Karlau
Albemarle County
Reference: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/25/trump-coronavirus-national-security-council-149285{&lettersname}
