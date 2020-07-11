I did not vote for President Trump, but like many Americans, I expected that he would grow into the job. I was obviously wrong.
Hardly a week goes by without Trump demonstrating his incompetence, malice and divisiveness. On June 22, Trump accused former President Obama of committing treason — with no factual support for the allegation. In the prior months he had accused President Obama of other unspecified crimes.
On June 28, Trump retweeted a video of a man in The Villages, a Florida retirement community, shouting “white power” at protesters and wrote: “Thank you to the great people of The Villages.” This took place as demonstrations were occurring all around the country in response to the killings by police of George Floyd and other unarmed black people.
There were obviously good reasons that Trump was endorsed in 2016 by David Duke, the former head of the Ku Klux Klan.
On the evening of June 29, CNN reported that in hundreds of highly classified conversations with foreign leaders, President Trump was so unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so deferential to autocrats like Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of our principal allies that senior U.S. officials concluded that Trump himself posed a danger to our national security. Keep in mind that these senior officials were appointed to their positions by Trump.
According to the story, Trump’s behavior “caused former top Trump deputies — including national security advisers H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and White House chief of staff John Kelly, as well as intelligence officials — to conclude that the President was often ‘delusional,’ as two sources put it, in his dealings with foreign leaders. The sources said there was little evidence that the President became more skillful or competent in his telephone conversations with most heads of state over time.”
The article went on to say that “Trump incessantly boasted to his fellow heads of state, including Saudi Arabia's autocratic royal heir Mohammed bin Salman and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, about his own wealth, genius, ‘great’ accomplishments as President, and the ‘idiocy’ of his Oval Office predecessors, according to the sources.”
Reading that Trump said these things is not surprising, as we have been hearing him say these same kinds of things publicly during his entire presidency.
Dennis S. Rooker
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.