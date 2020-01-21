Trump is highly untrustworthy
If President Trump should declare a national emergency, I wouldn’t trust his word. I would have to look elsewhere for the truth of the situation.
Today, three years after Donald Trump’s inaugural, Americans who have been paying attention know that he consistently puts his personal interests ahead of the country’s whenever the two might be in conflict.
Tyrannies don’t require the trust of their citizens; for them mere compliance is sufficient. This is not the case for democracies. They require a generally shared trust that their elected leader is acting in good faith to protect and advance the interests of the country.
Threats to the nation as a whole transcend relatively mundane policy differences between liberals and conservatives. I can trust any person acting as president — whether or not I may agree on matters of policy — providing that I can trust that the person is acting in good faith for the good of the country. I have no such trust in Donald Trump.
Our country is fundamentally imperiled by this man.
Charles W. Van Winkle
Albemarle County
