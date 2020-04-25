A reader recently wrote to The Daily Progress, comparing President Trump to Civil War Gen. Ulysses Grant (“Criticism of Trump is amiss,” April 13). The reader noted that, despite Grant’s unkempt appearance and unconventional behavior, he was an outstanding leader with “extraordinary command” of the skills required to excel in his profession. 

The unfortunate truth is that while President Trump shares many of Grant’s deficiencies, he lacks Grant’s compensating positive traits of leadership and the “extraordinary command” of the skills required of his position.

Carl R. Huebner

Albemarle County

