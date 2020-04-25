A reader recently wrote to The Daily Progress, comparing President Trump to Civil War Gen. Ulysses Grant (“Criticism of Trump is amiss,” April 13). The reader noted that, despite Grant’s unkempt appearance and unconventional behavior, he was an outstanding leader with “extraordinary command” of the skills required to excel in his profession.
The unfortunate truth is that while President Trump shares many of Grant’s deficiencies, he lacks Grant’s compensating positive traits of leadership and the “extraordinary command” of the skills required of his position.
Carl R. Huebner
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.