When the president sent bleach makers and ultraviolet lamp manufacturers, not to mention physicians, into a tizzy by declaring that there should be research on bleaching the lungs of COVID-19 victims (or failing that — or maybe including that — lighting up a person's insides to kill viruses), people thought he was telling the truth as he knew it. Dr. Deborah Birx sure did, at least regarding ultraviolet light, as one can see from the video of her reaction.
The backlash was severe. Public health officials saw the need to issue warnings not to ingest bleach or other cleaning solvents.
The next day, Trump said to a reporter, during a bill-signing ceremony, “I was asking sarcastically to reporters just like you to see what would happen….” But the reporters had had very little to do with the spread of the comment, since the previous day's briefing had been televised globally. Trump probably didn’t know that, apparently being unfamiliar with the mechanisms of media coverage of the world's most powerful nation.
I thought: If the “stable genius” was being sarcastic instead of saying what he believed to be true, I must not know what sarcasm is.
Sarcasm is “…a sharp ironic or satirical utterance designed to cut or give pain…,” says Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Tenth Ed., 1995.
And Trump uttered his sarcasm with such effortless proficiency. Cut! Parry! Slash! While filleting the reporters just “to see what would happen,” he hardly moved, hardly adjusted his voice, hardly seemed to be other than discussing medical matters with other than medical professionals. Wow!
Of course, he could be lying, and maybe I do know what sarcasm is. Just saying.
Robert E. Little Jr.
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2020-04-24/trumps-improvised-medicine-show-prompts-frantic-health-warnings
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-sarcastic-pitching-disinfectant-covid-19-cure_n_5ea31a61c5b669fd89244467
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2019/07/11/trump-again-calls-himself-stable-genius/1703154001/
