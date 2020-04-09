Lyme disease was originally diagnosed in Lyme, Connecticut. Why might a virus or pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China, be called the “China virus?” Duh!
Why did many people blast President Trump when he initiated the China travel ban by signing it on Feb. 1? At the time, Trump was criticized as fear mongering, and being premature and xenophobic. In retrospect, this action saved large numbers of American lives. He did the right thing at the right time.
On Jan. 31, no leader or health organization on earth was at all prepared for the containment of COVID-19. And yet President Trump was singled out for being late in preparing. He’s damned by people if he does something and damned if he doesn’t. Why?
Why would President Trump send needed military weapons to the Ukraine so they could defend themselves from Russian aggression, when President Obama did not, and then later be criticized widely for being nice to Russia’s Vladimir Putin? It’s the soft glove and iron fist concomitantly — brilliant diplomacy for the bullies of North Korea, Russia and China.
Why would President Trump be widely criticized for being hard on European leaders and allies who had not been paying their fair share of NATO defense budgets? Soon after, several of the NATO countries began paying more of their commitments. Again, soft glove along with iron fist. It worked.
Trump also met and talked personally with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Not great results, but much better success than any other president has had. That military threat is not over, but it has subsided in intensity. The soft glove and iron fist again. Can you think of any other Republican or Democrat who could have pulled that off?
Donald R. Richardson
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/03/12/dr_anthony_fauci_travel_ban_to_china_absolutely_made_a_difference.html
https://pressfrom.info/us/news/world/-360161-nato-countries-boost-defense-spending-ahead-of-summit-showdown-with-trump.html
