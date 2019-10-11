Trump victim of hypocrisy
Double standard? Imagine the response from the left if Donald Trump Jr. had accompanied his father on a trip to China or, with no real experience in the oil or gas industry, had landed a lucrative position on the board of a Ukrainian oil and gas conglomerate while his father was dealing with Ukraine as vice president of the United States.
Donald R. Richardson
Albemarle County
