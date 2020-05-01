Trump’s acts prove the point
I’m writing to respond to a question raised in a recent letter to the editor (“Trump unfairly criticized for achievements,” The Daily Progress, April 9). The author asked why President Trump is damned by people if he does something and damned if he doesn’t.
Trump’s own statements and behavior are the first place to look for the answer. No one knows what silliness his next Twitter feed will bring. He uses childish tactics to mock other people, and undermines confidence in his decisions by showing contempt for any expertise he does not have. He regularly denies what he said just days before, without fear of contradiction from his ranks. Someone else is always responsible for problems, usually someone with a nickname, not the commander-in-chief. The buck is passed so fast you might miss it if you blink.
None of this is evidence of good-faith commitment to the best interests of the country. This is why he is damned.
President Trump’s public performances were once entertaining for some people, but the joke is now on all of us in this global crisis. He is not up to this situation, and he should step aside.
George R. Leaman
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/oct/24/donald-trumps-busy-week-of-statements-and-retracti/
