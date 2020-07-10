What do you make of it when the president of the United States says he’s asked “his people” to “slow the [COVID-19] testing down, please”?
If you take that at face value, he’s saying that it’s more important for the U.S., and by extension him, to look good than to diagnose cases.
Most people can see the consequences of a strategy like that: People who aren’t diagnosed don’t get treated and don’t isolate, so the spread of the disease is facilitated, leading to unnecessary burdening of the health care system, unnecessary costs, and possible deaths.
The advisors claim that he was only joking or that the comment was “tongue in cheek.”
But he made similar comments later at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
OK, so what do you make of a president who believes a particular audience will find that entertaining or funny? Does he really think they will be amused by the prospect of other peoples’ misfortune, or charmed by the magnitude of their leader’s vanity?
Is he right? I hope not.
Don’t we want more from a president than to be entertained at the expense of care for peoples’ lives?
Of course a political rally will have an aspect of show business. But our democracy is not, or shouldn’t be, reality TV.
I hope Americans who voted for Trump the first time are embarrassed by a president who spends so much of his breath defending his vanity, while ignoring the pleas of millions to be allowed to breathe at all.
Zoe Edgecomb
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-defends-coronavirus-testing-comment-says-more-tests-make-us-look-like-we-have-more-cases
