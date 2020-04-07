Trump’s unnerving words
On March 30, the White House warned Americans to expect 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
We are now experiencing in real time part of the price our country will pay for having elected a president who, throughout his presidency, has ignored experts, claiming he is a genius who knows more than the generals, the scientists and the doctors.
His denial of the realities of the coronavirus pandemic for more than two months prevented the government from taking steps, such as early mass testing, that were used in China and South Korea to slow the spread of the virus.
The result will be many more infections and deaths in the U.S. than would have resulted had the Trump taken the advice of the scientists and medical experts at the CDC and other agencies.
We already have the most infections in the world and are rapidly approaching the most deaths.
Let’s take a look at President Trump in his own words. Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
Feb. 10: “Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away — I hope that’s true.”
Feb. 19: “I think the numbers are going to get progressively better as we go along.”
Feb. 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”
Feb. 26: “We’re going very substantially down, not up.”
Feb. 27: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”
March 6: “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.”
March 6: “Every one of the doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe should have done that instead of running for president.”
Trump’s problem with the coronavirus is that it can¹t be bullied or lied away. And his lies are catching up with all of us.
Dennis Rooker
Albemarle County
