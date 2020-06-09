U.S. can’t heal under Trump presidency

I applaud George Will’s column “World watches: presidency unravels” (The Daily Progress, June 4 print edition) for its strong, accurate depiction of the occupant of the White House. I only hope Mr. Will’s prediction of the outcome of the November election is as accurate as the rest of his column.

I have had more than enough of “the man who would be king.” His ego-centric, bullying behavior is too much to bear for another four years. The country needs to start healing, and Donald Trump is not the person who can provide that.

Charles S. Hughes

Albemarle County

