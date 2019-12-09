I’m writing in response to the letter “U.S. needs strong oil, gas industry” in the Nov. 28 Daily Progress. This letter promotes the decades-old idea that the U.S. needs to be energy self-sufficient. I do not argue with this. The problem is the kind of energy.
The fossil fuel industry has long been subsidized by the U.S. government and the pollution caused by it has cost taxpayers enormous amounts in medical and clean-up costs. The other result of the pollution of fossil fuels is the climate crisis that we now face.
No one is more aware of the climate crisis that the U.S. military, whose leaders consider it a national security risk. Sea level rise as a result of climate change is a big problem for the Navy, with its bases right on the coast. Solar power and other technologies are being pursued for military bases. We are never going to be dependent on other countries for wind or solar or biogas power.
To think that we cannot change to more sustainable forms of energy is to think the U.S. could never ramp up its military power to fight World War II. When the crisis is big enough to threaten our grandchildren with a severely degraded world, we can step up and make change more quickly.
I recommend that anyone looking for a bipartisan, market-based solution to our dependence on fossil fuels consider HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This legislation would put a price on carbon pollution, which fossil fuel companies would pay, and give the money back to the American people. This bill is co-sponsored by 73 representatives and endorsed by more than 3,500 economists and many others. If enacted, it will reduce carbon emissions by 50% below 1990 levels in the first 20 years, add 2.8 million new jobs, and avoid 230,000 premature deaths due to air pollutants, according to the Citizens Climate Lobby. Check it out at https://energyinnovationact.org/.
Also, write Rep. Denver Riggleman, who is a member of the House Climate Solutions Caucus, and encourage him to co-sponsor the bill.
Bonnie J. Redding
Fluvanna County
References:
www.eesi.org/papers/view/fact-sheet-fossil-fuel-subsidies-a-closer-look-at-tax-breaks-and-societal-costs
