Supporting our domestic energy industry should be an area of great concern for all Americans regardless of political affiliation. Unfortunately, things have become so polarized in Washington that it hinders our national progress. Nevertheless, I encourage our congressmen and women to put aside partisanship to support policies that will help grow our fossil fuel industry. The more of our own energy that we produce, the less dependent we are on other countries, which are not always allies of the United States, and the more we will help keep our wealth with the U.S.
A strong oil and natural gas industry will help bolster our national security. With the Middle Eastern nations in turmoil, it’s reassuring that the U.S. is finally leading globally in the production of oil and natural gas. We no longer need to depend on OPEC to set our prices and supply the petroleum that is so much in demand by our citizens and businesses. As a military veteran having served in the Air Force in the early 1970s, I can appreciate that the U.S. military is the primary consumer of energy. Being energy self-sufficient ensures that we will not be dependent on foreign countries that do not have America’s best interest where oil and natural gas are concerned.
Some in Congress push for more “green” technology; however, they fail to realize that America is a nation dependent on fossil fuels to keep us powered. This dependency will be in place for decades to come, since it’s almost impossible to change to alternative sources immediately. It’s essential that policies from our nation’s capital protect and support the oil and natural gas industry. We count on their oil and gas production every single day.
Daryl Daughtrey
Louisa County
