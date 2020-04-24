U.S. actions cause suffering
We find ourselves in the midst of what some would call a war. But if there is anything minimally positive to be said for the coronavirus, it is that unlike war, the havoc it is wreaking is at least not consciously intended by men.
Sadly, the same cannot be said about how the virus is playing out on the other side of the world, in Iran. There, heightened suffering caused by the virus is a direct result of decisions and votes by those representing us in Washington.
The U.S. imposed tough sanctions against Iran shortly after President Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. Arguments posed for why the resulting torment, not just of the leaders of Iran but of its innocent citizens, was acceptable included a belief that absent such pressure, it would be much harder to bring Iran to the negotiating table.
Then the pandemic hit. Now the Iranian people do not have access to medicines and medical supplies — such as masks, diagnostic tests, and ventilators — at least in part due to our sanctions.
Do we think the people of Iran — the sisters, grandfathers, children, and mothers — suffer any less than we do, watching loved ones succumb? Further, imagine trying to combat coronavirus with the knowledge that meanwhile, another much more powerful country was internationally intimidating banks and industries from participating in the sending of medical supplies that would comfort our sick, possibly even save their lives?
For the duration of this crisis, while thousands are critically ill, the bad behavior of the current Iranian regime and the U.S.’s desire to curb it become much less morally relevant. This administration has no right to decide for Iranian civilians that their lives are worth sacrificing to COVID-19 for what our government assumes will be a better political outcome.
Time is short for those in Iran gasping for breath. With great speed, Congressman Denver Riggleman and Sen. Mark Warner should join Sen Tim Kaine in signing a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Steve Mnuchin urging them to ease sanctions interfering with desperately needed help for Iran.
Carol DiCaprio Herrick
Albemarle County
