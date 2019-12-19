When, 230 years ago, Alexander Hamilton penned the Federalist No. 65, he accurately predicted the uber-partisan impeachment vote we saw on Dec. 18.

Hamilton warned that the prosecution of articles of presidential impeachment would cause opposition parties to “enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other; and in such cases, there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”

The current impeachment process has simply become a litmus test of party loyalty, nothing more. It’s a sad commentary on the courage and integrity of our nation’s leaders.

James A. Avery

Albemarle County

Reference: https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/fed65.asp

