I have been reflecting on a letter published in The Daily Progress headlined “Another view of privilege” (June 5) in which the writer, a local “septuagenarian,” details how hard work, faith, and sacrifice have allowed her and her husband to enjoy a wonderful life and retirement — and goes on to note that this “privilege” had nothing to do with being white.
While acknowledging the value of hard work, I find it difficult to hear such views that diminish or dismiss the importance of race.
I cannot help but do the math and note that when these good folks were entering the workforce over 50 years ago, the employment playing field (not to mention education, housing, and other societal arenas) was far from balanced. At that time, and to a large degree still today, the opportunity for a person of color was simply not the same as for whites. Jim Crow laws had only recently ended, and the lingering effects of discrimination and racism were alive and well, and continue to this day.
To suggest, as this letter writer did, that “our privilege has nothing to do with the color of our skin,” is to perpetuate the myth that white privilege does not exist — and illustrates how much more work needs to be done in the white community.
As a white person, I, for one, acknowledge the privilege from which I have benefited.
The words of the previous letter were disheartening and discouraging, but as the events of the past few weeks have shown, perhaps we are on the brink of the longstanding systemic change that is needed.
Kevin Doyle
Albemarle County
