As the “new normal” unfolds, important questions need to be asked. Will the economic divide continue to grow? Will a culture of fear and blame persist? Will the skill to solve problems continue to be thwarted by lack of will? Will partisan bickering and contempt continue to wallow in a quagmire of inefficiency and destruction?
Heroes are rightly being lauded every day for their sacrifice. Their lives are literally on the line. Will we continue to value their service when the crisis subsides?
Many people are using their imagination and ingenuity during this time to continue their productivity. Will that spirit remain and nestle itself in an effort to enhance the common good?
The human spirit is being nudged once again — albeit in a most deadly way. Will we awaken to the necessity of unity, camaraderie, neighborliness, cooperation, mercy, humility and justice? Young lives are depending on it.
Steve S. McNerney
Albemarle County
