Use those extra funds to help others
With $1,200 checks being sent to nearly everyone, some of us are fortunate enough not to need the money. This is our chance to make a big impact by donating all or part of our checks to organizations benefiting those hit by the medical and economic impact of the coronavirus.
Organizations such as food banks and homeless shelters need all the help we can provide. Don’t forget contributions to animal shelters, GoFundMe drives to support people who lost their jobs, and donations of personal protective equipment for our health professionals and first responders. Also important are programs benefiting people in other countries where health systems are woefully inadequate.
Also important are programs to rebuild our communities after the current crisis. I’m thinking of local music and visual arts programs, children’s enrichment activities, and businesses like restaurants and fitness centers.
There are countless other worthy causes.
This is our chance to help move through and beyond the COVID-19 crisis. Join me in this effort to make the best use of our government payments.
Judith D. Nix
Albemarle County
