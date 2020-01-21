The Orange County Democratic Committee thanks Gov. Ralph Northam for recognizing the critical importance of increasing funding for expanding broadband internet service to rural areas of the commonwealth. It's a wonderful thing to have the state’s chief executive and both houses of the state legislature understand the imperative that all households in Virginia have access to high speed internet service.

However, Orange County is stuck in the 20th century, with too many residents having either no internet service or agonizingly slow connections. This lack of access hurts students, small business owners and entrepreneurs, farmers, and community members who need access to telehealth.

We believe the governor will now find willing partners in the new Democratic legislature for increasing funding for rural area projects.

In allocating grants as part of the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, we urge the governor to give his strongest consideration to two Orange County proposals — Barboursville Service Area One and BLM Service Area Six (Burr Hill, Locust Grove and Mine Run). This would be a solid beginning.

To get closer to the goal of access for all, the county Democratic committee supports the governor’s proposal and the Commonwealth Connect Coalition’s advocacy for additional money to continue to fund grants for rural broadband expansion projects in the FY2020-22 budget.

Terry Anderson

Orange County

Terry Anderson is chair of the Orange County Democratic Committee.

