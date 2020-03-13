I am writing in response to the story titled “With national spotlight, Virginia-Duke matchup lived up to the hype,” published in The Daily Progress on March 1-2.
I want to thank author Bennett Conlin for sharing the magic that is behind University of Virginia basketball. The story gives more than just the outcome of the game, but explains the joy and passion that is felt within this program.
To most people, basketball is just an entertaining sport to watch, but UVa fans find it is more than just the game. UVa basketball is something truly remarkable for not only the fans in the community, but also by the alumni. Specifically, Ralph Sampson, a former UVa basketball star, and Terry Holland, former UVa basketball coach, displayed their strong connection to this program by making an appearance at the game on Feb. 29. They feel the want and desire to return to this atmosphere, because the type of connection within this program cannot be found anywhere else.
I also appreciate how the author included current coach Tony Bennett’s reaction when noticing Holland. Bennett said, “It made my heart smile to see Coach Holland sitting across the court with his wife.” This quote stood out to me because it displays the recognition shown by Bennett toward the former coach, as well as the underlying passion for the program shown by Holland. No matter how many years intervene, they will always feel a desire and connection to come back to Charlottesville.
UVa basketball provides a sense of togetherness within this community and brings people of every ethnicity, gender and religion together under one roof for 40 minutes of basketball. I believe this sport does more for the community than people may realize and connects the networks of people within the community unintentionally.
Ellie Plantz
Albemarle County
