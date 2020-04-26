I wanted to take this opportunity to publicly thank University of Virginia President Jim Ryan for making the hard but wise decision to close the campus, telling students not to return from spring break. He was one of the first university presidents to make this decision. I believe that a reason our community’s COVID-19 cases are relatively low is directly related to that decision.

Though the Charlottesville-Albemarle region benefits from the UVa community, I shudder to think what our situation might be if the students had returned from around the country and the globe. Even if they had returned for only a short time, the impact on our community and health system could have been devastating.

As an Albemarle County resident and the husband of a nurse at UVa hospital, I say, “Thank you, President Ryan!”

Rory Carpenter

Albemarle County

