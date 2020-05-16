Recently I received outstanding care in the University of Virginia emergency room. This outstanding care continued after my admission and during a stay of several days.
Everything was spic and span. All nurses, doctors and other staff who entered my room wore all the appropriate protective equipment, including robe, mask, gloves. They repeatedly sanitized their hands. There was repeated disinfecting in my ER isolation room, including wiping down door handles, surrounding areas and nearby walls. It was a continual amount of hard work done by several of the staff.
Nurses in the ER seemed especially gentle. I found it hard to believe that I could sleep through the night while my vital signs were taken every four hours; yet I was not awakened. Finally, a good night’s sleep!
When my COVID-19 test came back negative, I was moved into a room. There the gracious hospitality continued. It was there that it occurred to me that the word “hospital” must be connected to the word “hospitality.” In one room, I had a roommate who needed a lot of extra attention. With her, the nurses showed their exceptional amount of patience.
At the risk of my credibility, I ask you to suspend your disbelief and know that my food was particularly delicious. Really, I was so comfortable that I pondered whether I could have this as my new home.
I am so grateful to the UVa hospital and all its wonderful employees, many whose names I learned. It felt as if each one had become my treasured friend. I want the whole world to know what a great place that is.
However, I would not suggest for anyone to go to the ER for a vacation. I dealt with my condition at home for several weeks before I could brave the pandemic to go to the ER. I apologize for extra work I may have caused there.
My hope is for the health-care workers and all community service workers to be greatly respected, with the provision of the latest and best personal protective equipment.
I pray for all those who must risk their health and the health of their families during these difficult times. May they all be generously rewarded both spiritually and financially.
A big “thank you” to all associated with UVa, along with their supportive families. Great work is being done there.
Sarah Litchfield
Fluvanna County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.