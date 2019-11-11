It is inspiring to see the unanimous rejection of the University of Virginia decision to cancel the gun salute that was part of the university ROTC Veterans Day program, along with amplified music, and the pathetic attempt by President Jim Ryan to link the occasion to gun violence, as reflected in the pages of The Daily Progress.
The continued "progressive" drift of the UVa and the Charlottesville elite is nothing more than accommodation replacing education and confusion replacing tradition.
I, too, will end my long-time support of the UVa and its activities.
Dan Traub
Albemarle County
