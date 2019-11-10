The University of Virginia's decision to stop a 21-gun salute by the UVa ROTC to honor Veterans Day is an unfortunate decision that sidelines an increasingly sidelined community already on our college campuses.
As an alumnus of the University of Virginia School of Law and current U.S. Army captain stationed at Fort Lee, who in my time on the UVa Student Council led a resolution to honor Capt. Humayun Khan at the Rotunda where names of UVa military alumni who died in war are named, I personally think the university should think about how to better support those on campus who are serving, wish to serve, and/or are part of military connected families.
The 21-gun salute is loud and it should be. Everything that takes place at UVa, in the commonwealth of Virginia, and in America has been possible only thanks to those willing to fight for and defend it. The least to honor their efforts and sacrifice should be a 21-gun salute to encourage all to reflect, at least for even just a moment, on that sacred truth.
Erich D. Reimer
Chesterfield County
