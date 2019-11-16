While University of Virginia sports fans this year celebrate the men’s basketball NCAA national championship, the men’s lacrosse NCAA national championship and the football team’s bowl eligibility for the third year, it’s time to turn attention to two other premier but less publicized programs.
The men’s soccer team is currently ranked No. 1 and seeking the ACC tournament championship.
The women’s soccer team, which went undefeated during the regular season — one of only two teams nationally attaining that record — is one of four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA soccer tournament, which begins this weekend. The women take on Radford at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the first round.
The women are seeking their first College Cup — college soccer’s national championship. The women’s program has been to soccer’s Final Four and championship game in recent years but hasn’t hoisted the national trophy. The men have won the College Cup several times.
UVa’s soccer programs are elite. This year’s women’s team was ranked No. 1 in the country for eight consecutive weeks.
There are a number of reasons for the ranking and success, not the least of which is head coach Steve Swanson and his staff. Swanson is in his 20th season at UVa. Since that time, his teams have excelled. He recruits shrewdly, getting quality players who fit his style of play. But more importantly, his players buy into his philosophy of team building. Sure, there are stars, but his philosophy also stresses character.
It’s normal to see players, who stand the entire game, cheering loudly and hugging each other after a big play. With recent injuries to several starters, Swanson is relying on the “next player up” mentality. In order to reinforce that, Swanson substitutes liberally during games to provide important game-day minutes to bench players, who might be thrust into a starting role at any moment.
UVa’s soccer programs are exciting gems that fans need to support.
W.M. “Wally” Bunker
Culpeper County
