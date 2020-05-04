The recent Daily Progress story describing the state of the University of Virginia women’s basketball program (April 27 online, April 28 in print, “Cavaliers will rely on youth…”) does not give us loyal fans much to anticipate. Yes, it looks like another year of suffering the doldrums of mediocrity.

Given Coach Tina Thompson’s pedigree — No. 1 WNBA pick and nine-time WNBA All-Star — it appeared two years ago that UVa basketball was ready for a giant step forward. Jocelyn Willoughby, Felicia Aiyeotan, Dominique Toussaint and Lisa Jablonowski have left, and where are their elite replacements? Why aren’t high-level post players joining Coach Thompson and UVa basketball?

UVa let a local great high school player, Sam Brunnelle, escape to Notre Dame.

How long will it take for Coach Thompson to “imprint her vision for the program”?

In his 2001 book, “Good to Great,” Jim Collins said …

» “Get the right people on the bus.”

» “Get the right people in the right seats.”

» “Get the wrong people off the bus.”

» “Put who before what.”

It’s time to build a great program, not another mediocre one.

Michal Wolfe

Albemarle County

