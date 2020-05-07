I totally disagree with the opinions expressed in the letter “UVa women's future is disheartening” (The Daily Progress, May 4 online, May 6 print) and its synopsis of where the University of Virginia women's basketball program is headed.

Coach Tina Thompson is a fantastic hire for this program, and there is nothing mediocre about anything she has ever done in basketball; therefore, there is no reason to expect that this program will be “another mediocre one,” as the letter says.

Depending on what she inherited, it takes time for a coach to build a program and get high-caliber recruits. Instant success is rare.

I have been a fan of women's basketball for almost 40 years, and I know that parity in women's teams has increased greatly, so there are more great programs for players to choose from.

What I saw in the team last year is progress in the little things in developing skills, as well as things besides basketball skills — such as learning discipline, patience, etc. Tina is such a wonderful role model in these areas that reach beyond basketball skills. If you make progress in the little things, the big things will come.

I believe in Tina, associate head coach Karleen Thompson, assistant coach Monica Wright Rogers, and assistant coach Walter and in our players. I wouldn't miss a game for anything in the world. I believe in building a program slowly, but surely.

People who expect instant success are usually going to be disappointed, no matter what the venue. I'm expecting great things, and I plan on being there to see it happen!

Carol Bratton

Greene County

