Variety improves the mix

I like to cook and particularly enjoy baking cookies. And the array of things I prepare requires a variety of ingredients, such as flour, shortening, butter, sugar, baking powder and/or baking soda. But those are just the basic ingredients. I especially like recipes for chocolate or lemon treats and often they are even better when nuts or fruits are added. Sometimes just a touch of spice such as a pinch of cinnamon or a dash of nutmeg further enhances the flavor.

So, why am I offering this cooking lesson? Because I learned, even as a child in my mother’s kitchen, that you can’t bake cookies with only one ingredient — white flour. It takes a wide diversity of ingredients and flavors to successfully create a tasty cookie.

Yes, diversity is important, whether you’re making cookies or building a society that will reap the benefits of all that a wide variety of people and cultures has to offer.

How much better we all would be if the New Year is one of recognizing and protecting and celebrating all people. May it be so.

Jeannine “JJ” Towler

Albemarle County{&lettersname}

